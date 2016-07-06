July 6 Moody's:

* Moody's: US State Budgets offer mixed results for public universities

* Moody's -while overall u.S. State funding should rise by modest 2-4%, in line with stable higher education outlook, it will vary greatly among States

* Moody's says U.S. States negatively impacted by low energy prices and large pension liabilities are reducing funding for their public universities

* Moody's says U.S. States negatively impacted by low energy prices and large pension liabilities include Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Kentucky

* Moody's -more populous,economically diverse US States to drive total growth in higher education funding,including California, Texas, New York, Florida