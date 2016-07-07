BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
July 7 SolTech Energy Sweden AB :
* Gets first order from Skanska Sverige AB for semi-transparent solar cells
* Order is worth a total of 3.75 million Swedish crowns ($439,743), of which SolTech's share amounts to about 35-45 pct, depending on the final design of the system

($1 = 8.5277 Swedish crowns)
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: