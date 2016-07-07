July 7 SolTech Energy Sweden AB :

* Gets first order from Skanska Sverige AB for semi-transparent solar cells

* Order is worth a total of 3.75 million Swedish crowns ($439,743), of which SolTech's share amounts to about 35-45 pct, depending on the final design of the system

