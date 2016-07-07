July 7 Dunelm Group Plc :

* Trading update for final quarter and for financial year ended July 2 2016.

* Underlying LFL performance was up 2.9 pct for 13 weeks to July 2 2016

* Good Easter performance helped by being earlier in calendar

* Gross margin for quarter was approximately 80bps higher than comparator period

* Group remains strongly cash generative

* Total like-for-like (lfl) growth (combining lfl stores and home delivery) decreased by 0.6 pct

* Total revenue for Q4 grew by 1.8 pct to 203.8 mln stg

* Continuing good growth in on-line business, including a 16.8 pct increase in home delivery sales

* We anticipate that profit before tax for 52 weeks ended July 2 2016 will be in line with market expectations

* Our net debt at year-end is expected to be in region of 80 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)