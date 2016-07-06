BRIEF-AccorHotels announced approval of implementation of separation of HotelInvest into a stand-alone legal entity
* Approval of the implementation of the separation of HotelInvest into a stand-alone legal entity
July 6 FDA :
* Federal court orders Alabama seafood company to cease production due to food safety violations
* Alabama seafood company must also destroy, under FDA supervision, all seafood products in its custody
* Consent decree prohibits BEK Catering LLC from processing, manufacturing, distributing food till it comes into compliance with FDA requirements
* No illnesses have been reported in connection with BEK Catering LLC Source text - bit.ly/29urpXw (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* confirms it has picked Credit Suisse and Barclays as advisers on strategic Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)