UPDATE 1-Hong Kong c.bank unveils fresh measures to check property price surge
* Measures include lowering LTV ratio and debt-service ratio limit
July 6 Mimg C Jackson 2 Llc Says It Has Raised $3.35 Mln In Equity Financing From Total Offering Amount Of $4.5 Mln
* Sec filing Source text : bit.ly/29ux00h (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Measures include lowering LTV ratio and debt-service ratio limit
LONDON, May 19 If you fly into London City in two years' time, air traffic controllers won't see your plane through a window but will guide it down from screens 70 miles away as the airport becomes one of the first in a major capital to use a digital control tower.