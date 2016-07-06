July 6 Seven Generations To Significantly Expand
High
* Deal consideration consists of cash, 7g shares and
assumption of a portion of paramount's debt
* Expect net debt to cash flow ratio to be approximately
neutral at end of 2016
* Expect to have sufficient cash and funds from operations
to finance anticipated 2017 capital investments
* 2016 capital investment is planned at $1.05 billion to
$1.1 billion, up from original range of $900 million to $950
million
* Q2 2016 production is estimated at more than 115,000 boe/d
* Growth kakwa river project with agreement to acquire
neighbouring montney assets for about $1.9 billion
* Transaction adds 155 net sections of montney land, about
30,000 boe/d of production
* Nest consolidation to boost 2016 production guidance to
120,000 - 125,000 boe/d
* Transaction expects it to be accretive within first year
of ownership on cash flow, production, reserves per share basis
* Concurrent with transaction, entered into $650 million
bought deal financing
* Proceeds from bought deal financing will be used to fund
cash portion of acquisition
* On track to surpass original 2016 production guidance of
100,000 to 110,000 boe/d
