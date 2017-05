July 6 HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc :

* HTG Molecular Diagnostics and Firalis announce agreement to develop a theranostic tool to predict response to anti-TNF-alpha therapies for rheumatoid arthritis

* Will supply instrumentation and reagents to support Firalis' development, validation, and clinical deployment of Rabiopred Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)