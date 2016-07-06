July 6 Amicus Therapeutics :
* Acquisition of Miamed does not impact previous full-year
2016 net cash spend guidance of $135 million to $155 million
* Former shareholders of Miamed are also eligible to receive
up to $65 million upon achievement of commercial milestones
* Expands biologics pipeline with new preclinical program
for cyclin-dependent Kinase-like 5 (cdkl5) deficiency
* Obtained rights and related intellectual property to a
preclinical CDKl5 program through acquisition of Miamed Inc
* Amicus paid approximately $1.8 million in cash and
approximately $4.7 million in amicus common stock to former
shareholders of Miamed
* Former shareholders of Miamed are eligible to receive up
to $18 million upon achievement of clinical and regulatory
milestones
