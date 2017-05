July 6 Accenture CEO Pierre Nanterme in letter to employees:

* Accenture Ceo Pierre Nanterme In Letter To Employees - "I was very recently diagnosed with colon cancer"

* "Pleased to report that I have already had surgery, which went very well"

* I will reduce my travel during treatment period, which is expected to be a few months

* Advised by doctors Nanterme will be able to stay actively involved in day-to-day operations of co throughout treatment Source text: bit.ly/29iHobU