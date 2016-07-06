July 6 Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit
* To issue 5.1 million trust units at a price of $9.80 per
unit for gross proceeds of approximately $50 million
* Net proceeds used to fund portion of previously announced
strategic investments in australia and new zealand
* Northwest healthcare properties reit announces $100
million bought deal financing to support $325 million of
accretive international acquisitions
* To issue $50 million of 5.25% convertible unsecured
subordinated debentures due july 31, 2021 at $1,000/debenture,
for about $100 million
* To also net proceeds to fund a portion of pending
acquisitions of two hospitals in sao paulo and brasilia
