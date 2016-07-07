July 7 GN Store Nord A/S :
* Court Order issued in ongoing litigation between GN Netcom, Inc. v. Plantronics
* Says United States District Court in Wilmington, Delaware, issued its order on this motion
for sanctions
* Says order imposed punitive sanctions against plantronics in amount of $3 million
* Says order imposed additional monetary sanctions reimbursing GN for reasonable fees and
costs incurred in connection with discovery disputes leading to motion for sanctions
* Says order imposed possible evidentiary sanctions, if requested by GN Netcom and found by
Court to be warranted as this case progresses toward trial
* Says order imposed instructions to jury that it may draw an adverse inference that emails
destroyed by Plantronics would have been favorable to GN's case and/or unfavorable to
Plantronics' defense
* Order does not impact GN's financial guidance for 2016
