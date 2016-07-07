BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
July 7 Moody's On Brexit
* Brexit-related costs and uncertainties pose fresh challenge to non-UK GIBS' pan-European business models
* Sees non-UK global investment banks to incur additional costs,revenue pressures as they reconfigure their European units in response to brexit
* Expects any immediate revenue loss to be modest, Brexit's lasting credit effects on gibs to depend on nature of the new EU/UK trade model
* Expects added operational challenges and costs to be manageable in the context of their global earnings and operations Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/29QoTZL (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: