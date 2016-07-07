BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago
July 7 (Reuters) -
* Vienna Insurance says is buying Axa companies in Serbia, purchase will increase market share to around 11.5 percent in Serbia
* Vienna Insurance says acquisition is subject to approval by the local authorities
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss