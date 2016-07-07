July 7 Fiskars Oyj Abp :

* Has received a tax re-assessment decision from the Large Taxpayer's office

* Obliges the company to pay 21.7 million euros ($24 million) additional tax as a result of a tax audit carried out in 2014

* Besides the re-assessed tax, it is obliged to pay interest expenses of 6.5 million euros and punitive tax increases of 0.1 million euros

* Reassessment decision has a negative effect of 28.3 million euros on Fiskars's cash flow during Q3 2016

