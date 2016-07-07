July 7 Mondo TV SpA :

* Executes a licensing and merchandising agreement with Mondadori for the production and distribution in Italy of products under the brand Sissi in the publishing sector

* Agreement relates to the property "Sissi the Young Empress", a TV series produced by Mondo TV with Il Sole di Carta

* Agreement with Mondadori is valid for two years and a half

* Mondo TV will receive royalties on sales