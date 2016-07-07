July 7 Italia Independent Group SpA :

* Says board approved a 9.3 million euro ($10.32 million) payment by majority shareholder Lapo Elkann

* Payment to be in part interest-free financing and in part a payment for a future capital increase

* Payment to be completed by Sept. 30