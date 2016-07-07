BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
July 7 Banca IFIS SpA :
* Announces the closing of two purchase deals of two unsecured non-performing loan (NPL) portfolios for a total nominal value of 176 million euros ($195.06 million)
* First portfolio, which has a nominal value of about 104 million euro and corresponds to 3,900 positions, is mainly composed of credit card overdrafts (65 percent)
* Second transaction is a forward flow agreement and involves a monthly transfer of about 6 million euros of non performing loans for 12 months, for the total nominal value of 72 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9023 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: