BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
July 7 Gazit Globe Ltd -
* Gazit Globe Ltd says following purchases, co holds, via units, approximately 56.54% Of Atr'S outstanding shares and voting rights -SEC filing
* Further increased its holdings in Atrium European Real estate limited, a consolidated unit of co
* Wholly-Owned unit made off-market purchases of an aggregate of 96,420 shares of ATR at eur 3.83 per share Source text for Eikon:
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: