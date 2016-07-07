July 7 S&P Global Inc

* A.M. Best Company, Inc and S&P Global's unit, SNL Financial LC have reached an amicable settlement of copyright infringement lawsuit

* Settlement of copyright infringement lawsuit brought against snl by A.M. Best

* Says specific terms are confidential of settlement agreement

* Agreement fully resolves a.m. Best's 2011 lawsuit regarding snl's inclusion of A.M. Best credit ratings and announcements in SNL Products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )