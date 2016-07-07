BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago
July 7 S&P Global Inc
* A.M. Best Company, Inc and S&P Global's unit, SNL Financial LC have reached an amicable settlement of copyright infringement lawsuit
* Settlement of copyright infringement lawsuit brought against snl by A.M. Best
* Says specific terms are confidential of settlement agreement
* Agreement fully resolves a.m. Best's 2011 lawsuit regarding snl's inclusion of A.M. Best credit ratings and announcements in SNL Products
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss