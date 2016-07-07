BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago
July 7 Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI SA :
* Approves share capital increase of 147.2 million euros ($163.1 million) via issuance of up to 29.9 million new shares with share premium of 2.92 euros per share and issue price of 4.92 euros per share
* The new shares have been underwritten by J.P. Morgan Securities plc, Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc and Fidentiis Equities
To use funds to expand its portfolio of current assets and improve it through investment in capital expenditures (CAPEX)
($1 = 0.9024 euros)
CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss