BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
July 7 Elbit Systems Ltd
* Elbit systems to establish a new company in field of energy for civilian transportation
* International strategic investor will invest 16 million euros for 20% stake in new co's shares,will grant new co rights in several of its energy related technologies
* New company will develop energy solutions for civilian transportation applications
* The new company's headquarters will be based in israel,employees of elbit systems land & c4i's energy business unit will be employed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: