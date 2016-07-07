July 7 Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc :
* Pernix therapeutics announces restructuring of sales
force and operations
* Pernix has reduced its total full-time work force by
approximately 23 percent
* Anticipates reorganization will result in an estimated
annualized cost savings of about $10 million, beginning in Q3
2016
* As of Thursday, Pernix remains in compliance with all
covenants in its debt facilities
* Reorganization plan includes consolidation of neurology,
pain sales forces under one sales management structure
* Expects to take a one-time charge of approximately $2
million in Q3 of 2016 in connection with reorganization
* Anticipates making its interest and principal payment on
company's senior secured notes on August 1, 2016
