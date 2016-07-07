BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
July 7 Assured Guaranty Ltd :
* Says subsidiary Municipal Assurance Corp (MAC) has no insured exposure to Puerto Rico
* As of July 6, 2016, Assured Guaranty has received $205 million of claim notices, all of which have been processed in full
* Two bond insurance units made debt service payments to holders of insured Go, other bonds on which Puerto Rico defaulted on July 1 Source text for Eikon:
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: