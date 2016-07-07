July 7 Assured Guaranty Ltd :

* Says subsidiary Municipal Assurance Corp (MAC) has no insured exposure to Puerto Rico

* As of July 6, 2016, Assured Guaranty has received $205 million of claim notices, all of which have been processed in full

* Two bond insurance units made debt service payments to holders of insured Go, other bonds on which Puerto Rico defaulted on July 1 Source text for Eikon: