BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
July 7 (Reuters) -
* Citadel securities says turner, who spent 11 years as coo of microsoft, will join citadel after short transition period from microsoft
* Citadel securities says names b. Kevin turner ceo of citadel securities
* Citadel says turner also to serve as vice chairman of the firm Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: