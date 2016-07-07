July 7 (Reuters) -

* Citadel securities says turner, who spent 11 years as coo of microsoft, will join citadel after short transition period from microsoft

* Citadel securities says names b. Kevin turner ceo of citadel securities

* Citadel says turner also to serve as vice chairman of the firm Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)