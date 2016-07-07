July 7 Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Kalobios signs definitive agreement with Martin Shkreli
regarding ownership of shares
* Agreement provides mechanism for reduction of Shkreli's
ownership under certain circumstances
* In a separate agreement, kalobios also settled class
action litigation associated with Shkreli's tenure with company
* Kalobios says under terms, for 180 days following June 30,
Shkreli may not sell his shares to any 3rd party at a price per
share less than $2.50
* Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc says agreement applies to all
common stock owned by Shkreli or affiliates he controls
* Deal "immediately protects company" by restricting
Shkreli's rights, actions as shareholder
* Agreement includes option for co to repurchase Shkreli's
shares and provisions restricting his actions as shareholder
* Shkreli will not have any right to nominate directors to
board of directors of company
* Shkreli agrees in connection with any shareholder vote to
vote his shares in proportion to votes of co's public
stockholders
* Shkreli also prohibited from transferring shares to his
affiliates or associates unless transferee agrees to be subject
to terms of deal
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)