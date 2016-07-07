BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
July 7 Erne Ventures SA :
* Signs a letter of intent (LOI) to negotiate terms and conditions of an acquisition of a stake in Graphene Solutions sp. z o.o.
* Gains exclusitivity for negotiations concerning acquisition of stake in Graphene Solutions until Sept. 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: