BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
July 7 Sdiptech Publ AB :
* Subsidiary KM Hiss & Portservice AB buys 100 pct shares in Hisspartner
* Hisspartner reported revenue of 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.2 million) in 2015
* Including acquisition, Sdiptech year on year total revenue amounts to about 799 million crowns and operating profit to about 103 million crowns Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5572 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: