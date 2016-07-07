July 7 Sdiptech Publ AB :

* Subsidiary KM Hiss & Portservice AB buys 100 pct shares in Hisspartner

* Hisspartner reported revenue of 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.2 million) in 2015

* Including acquisition, Sdiptech year on year total revenue amounts to about 799 million crowns and operating profit to about 103 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5572 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)