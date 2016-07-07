July 7 Moody's on Central & Eastern European
Countries :
* Brexit direct impact is limited for Central & Eastern
European Countries due to small UK links
* Does not anticipate a significant reassessment of investor
risk appetite for Central & Eastern European Region
* In short-term, financial market volatility from current
uncertainty will likely impact CEE currencies, albeit
short-lived
* Brexit vote may embolden anti-EU,anti-austerity movements
in CEE in short-term;poses threat to EU member cohesion in
long-term
* CEE countries could be affected in case of disruption to
EU budget flows from Brexit
* CEE countries could also be affected if Brexit were to
weigh on the EU's growth prospects more than currently expected
Source text for Eikon:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)