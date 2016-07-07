BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago
July 7 BKS Bank AG :
* Plans to increase capital from 72 million euros to 80 million euros ($88.59 million)
* Plans to increase capital through issue of new ordinary bearer shares
* Plans to increase capital through issue of new ordinary bearer shares

* Gross proceeds from new issue are expected to amount to around 50 million euros
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss