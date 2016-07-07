July 7 Northland Power Inc :
* Northland reaches settlement with contractor H.B. White
* Says all of HBWC's liens and filed claims relating to
Northland's projects will be released
* Says settlement concerning five ground-mounted solar
projects located in and around Cochrane and Burks Falls West
* H.B. White says has filed court application for Creditor
Protection Under Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act in Ontario
* Says all ongoing arbitration between HBWC and Northland
has been suspended pending outcome of CCAA proceeding
* Says entered into agreements with H.B. White Canada Corp.
and certain HBWC affiliates
