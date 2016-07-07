BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago
July 7 Serious Fraud Office (SFO):
* Convicted Libor manipulators sentenced
* Four former Barclays Bank Plc employees have been sentenced to a total of 17 years in prison following their convictions manipulating US dollar Libor
* Four former Barclays Bank Plc employees have been sentenced to a total of 17 years in prison following their convictions manipulating US dollar Libor

* Is seeking a retrial of two co-defendants Stylianos Contogoulas and Ryan Michael Reich
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss