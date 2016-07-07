BRIEF-Dubai Refreshments Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 17.4 million dirhams versus 29.9 million dirhams year ago
July 7 British Land Company Plc :
* Has exchanged contracts for sale of 334-348 Oxford Street, London to a private investor for £400 million
* Building is let in its entirety to Debenhams until 2039
* Has exchanged on £99 million of further retail disposals since 31 March 2016, including £79 million of superstores, 3.1% ahead of March valuations
* Transactions bring total retail disposals since year end to £499 million
* Since EU referendum, co has exchanged 11 long term retail leases totalling 50,000 sq ft and £2.1 million of rent on terms agreed prior to referendum
* In aggregate these lettings are 4.7% ahead of March 2016 ervs; a further 210,000 sq ft of retail lettings are under offer
