BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
July 7 Chico's FAS Inc
* Chico's FAS, Inc. Issues Statement In Response To Barington Group Statement
* Neither Hudson's Bay Co Nor Any Of Department Stores Within Its Portfolio Are Competitors To Chico's Fas Or Any Of Its Brands
* Issue Of Any Potential Conflict For Either Of Co's Two New Independent Director Candidates Was Considered By Co Prior To Nomination
* Independent Third Party Analysis Found Hudson's Bay's Stores Not Competitively Relevant To Chico's Brands In Terms Of Geographic Proximity Or Demographic Profile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: