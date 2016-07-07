July 7 Colian Holding SA :

* Ziolopex reduces stake in the company to 1.07 percent from 5.20 percent

* Ziolopex sp. z o.o. sells 8.0 million of the company's shares for 3.4253 zlotys per share

* Ipopema 21 FIZAN raises stake in Colian Holding to 32.73 percent from 28.60 percent