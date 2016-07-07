July 7 Wendys Co
* Customers now able to access more specific information
about potentially impacted locations on website
* Investigation has confirmed that criminals used malware
believed to have been effectively deployed on some wendy's
franchisee systems starting in late fall 2015
* To date, there has been no indication in ongoing
investigation that any company-operated restaurants were
impacted by this activity
* Worked with investigators to disable malware involved in
first attack earlier this year
* After detecting malware involved in latest attack, co
identified method of disabling it, co disabled it in all
franchisee restaurants where discovered
* Wendy's update on payment card security incident
* Company offers complimentary fraud consultation and
identity restoration services
* Company has determined that specific payment card
information was targeted by additional malware variant
* Payment card information included cardholder name, credit
or debit card number, expiration date, cardholder verification
value, service code
* Believes criminal cyberattacks resulted from service
providers' remote access credentials being compromised
