July 7 Wendys Co

* Customers now able to access more specific information about potentially impacted locations on website

* Investigation has confirmed that criminals used malware believed to have been effectively deployed on some wendy's franchisee systems starting in late fall 2015

* To date, there has been no indication in ongoing investigation that any company-operated restaurants were impacted by this activity

* Worked with investigators to disable malware involved in first attack earlier this year

* After detecting malware involved in latest attack, co identified method of disabling it, co disabled it in all franchisee restaurants where discovered

* Investigation confirmed that criminals used malware believed to have been deployed on some wendy's franchisee systems starting late fall 2015

* Wendy's update on payment card security incident

* Company offers complimentary fraud consultation and identity restoration services

* Company has determined that specific payment card information was targeted by additional malware variant

* Payment card information included cardholder name, credit or debit card number, expiration date, cardholder verification value, service code

* Believes criminal cyberattacks resulted from service providers' remote access credentials being compromised Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)