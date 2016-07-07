July 7 S&P
* S&P - Various U.K. Bank outlooks revised due to potential
economic deterioration following Brexit vote
* S&P - Revised to negative from stable the outlooks on
Barclays PLC and Barclays Bank Plc (including its core
subsidiaries)
* S&P - Revised to stable from positive our outlook on
U.K.-Based NOHC The Royal Bank Of Scotland Group PLC (RBSG)
* S&P - Affirmed the long- and short-term counterparty
credit ratings on Santander UK Group Holdings PLC
* S&P - Affirmed the long- and short-term counterparty
credit ratings on Standard Chartered PLC and its rated bank
subsidiaries
* S&P - "Revised view based on outcome of the Brexit Vote,
which we expect will reduce consumer confidence and the demand
for credit in the near term"
* S&P - See UK banks' strengthened capital, liquidity,
funding profiles provide flexibility to manage extended period
of economic , market uncertainty
* S&P - "Believe that the U.K. economy is now entering a
correction phase"
