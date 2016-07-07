July 7 Investis Holding SA :

* Credit Suisse AG, acting on behalf of syndicate banks, has fully exercised over-allotment option of its initial public offering of 280,000 existing shares at offer price of 53 Swiss francs ($54.21) per share

* Free float amounts to 24.1 percent Source text - bit.ly/29r3E3d Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9776 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)