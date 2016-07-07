BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m)
July 7 Investis Holding SA :
* Credit Suisse AG, acting on behalf of syndicate banks, has fully exercised over-allotment option of its initial public offering of 280,000 existing shares at offer price of 53 Swiss francs ($54.21) per share
* Free float amounts to 24.1 percent Source text - bit.ly/29r3E3d ($1 = 0.9776 Swiss francs)
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7)