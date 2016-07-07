UPDATE 1-China able to keep its financial markets stable, Premier Li says
BEIJING, May 14 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday that China is capable of maintaining stability in its financial markets.
July 7 Zug Estates Holding AG :
* CFO Gabriela Theus to leave the company as per end of March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
CAIRO, May 14 Egypt's largest listed bank, Commercial International Bank, has agreed to sell a further 13.7 percent stake in its CI Capital investment banking arm in two deals, CI Capital CEO Mahmoud Attalla said on Sunday.