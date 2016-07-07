BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
July 7 London Stock Exchange Group Plc :
* Satisfaction of U.S. and Russian merger control conditions
* Russian antimonopoly service of Russian Federation has issued a clearance decision
* US merger control condition, Russian merger control condition in both LSEG Acquisition and Deutsche Börse acquisition have been satisfied Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: