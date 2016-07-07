July 7 Pilot Gold Inc :
* Pilot Gold enters exploration project option agreement
with Logan Resources
* Before closing of deal, will complete non-brokered private
placement in order to fund initial exploration, holding and
development costs
* Signed option agreement with logan resources under which
logan may earn up to 80 pct interest in up to 4 of its 9 great
basin properties
* Logan may earn an initial 51 pct interest in 4 of 9
properties
* Logan may earn an additional 19 percent interest in 4
selected properties by incurring an additional US$2 million in
exploration expenditures
