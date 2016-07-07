July 7 Nikkei:

* For current FY ending next Feb, Shochiku Co sees operating profit dropping 27 pct to 5.4 bln yen on 1 pct sales growth to 93.6 bln yen - Nikkei

* Shochiku Co's qtrly sales likely rose 3 pct to about 23.5 billion yen - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/29zANuA) Further company coverage: