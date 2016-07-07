July 7 (Reuters) -

* Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to invest in Coinbase, a service that allows users to store the virtual currency and make payments with it - Nikkei

* To ramp up Asia operations, Coinbase set to raise about $10.5 mln from investors including MUFG's Core Banking Unit,MUFG Venture-Capital Fund- Nikkei Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)