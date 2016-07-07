BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
July 7 (Reuters) -
* Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to invest in Coinbase, a service that allows users to store the virtual currency and make payments with it - Nikkei
* To ramp up Asia operations, Coinbase set to raise about $10.5 mln from investors including MUFG's Core Banking Unit,MUFG Venture-Capital Fund- Nikkei Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: