BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
July 7 (Reuters) -
* Mark43 Inc says has raised about $27 mln in equity and other financing - SEC Filing
* Mark43 Inc says has raised about $27 mln in equity and other financing - SEC Filing

* Mark43 Inc says total offering amount was about $27 mln - SEC Filing Source text - bit.ly/29lEvUr
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: