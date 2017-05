July 7 Limoneira

* During period of time from june 30, 2016 to july 6, 2016 sold 60,000 shares of calavo growers common stock on open market at about $67/share

* Intends to use proceeds to reduce its long-term debt,to make strategic investments into its growth initiatives-sec filing Source text (bit.ly/29D9dMU) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)