July 7 Kootenay Silver Inc:

* Kootenay announces $4 million private placement

* Kootenay silver inc says proceeds of offering will be used to fund exploration and development of company's la cigarra project in mexico

* Kootenay silver inc says has entered into an agreement with Haywood Securities inc to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $4 million