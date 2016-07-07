July 7 T2 Biosystems Inc :

* T2 Biosystems Inc says for Q2 ended June 30, 2016, company closed six commitments, four domestically and two in international markets

* Currently reporting to users of t2candida panel, that t2candida cartridge recently realized higher than normal "invalid" test results as cartridge ages

* Now is targeting completing t2bacteria panel pivotal trial and filing with FDA in mid-2017

* Based on investigative data , co does not believe identified issue impacts accuracy of positive and negative test results

* Plans to commence shipping new cartridges within 2 to 5 business days; currently estimates cost of these activities to be less than $750,000

* Pushing out expected timeline for completion of t2bacteria panel pivotal trial.

* Going to remove current customer inventory in field and replace it with cartridges that are made using a prior manufacturing process