July 7 L-3 Communications Holdings Inc

* L-3 announces formation of commercial training solutions division

* As part of consolidation, existing training portfolio of Link UK has been aligned with CTC aviation's airline training business

* New business, which is part of precision engagement & training sector within L-3 electronic systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)