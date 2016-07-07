July 7 Juno Therapeutics Inc
* Reports clinical hold on the JCAR015 Phase II rocket trial
* Says trials and plans for its other CD19-directed CAR-T
cell product candidates, including JCAR017, are not affected
* Juno will submit requested information to FDA this week
* Complete response to clinical hold to also include revised
investigator brochure, revised trial protocol, copy of
presentation made
* Has proposed to FDA to continue rocket trial using JCAR015
with cyclophosphamide pre-conditioning alone
* Clinical hold was initiated after two patient deaths last
week, which followed recent addition of fludarabine to
pre-conditioning regimen
* FDA has requested that Juno submit, as a complete response
to clinical hold: a revised patient informed consent form
