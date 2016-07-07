July 7 Prestige Brands Holdings Inc :

* Prestige Brands Holdings Inc completes divestiture of three brands to Moberg Pharma AB

* Deal for $40.0 million usd in cash

* Divestiture includes New Skin, Pediacare and fiber choice; proceeds from sale to be used to pay down debt and accelerate de-leveraging