July 7 John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc :

* John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc board declares special cash dividend of $2.50 per share of common stock and $2.50 per share of class a common stock

* Expect that board of directors will consider declaring a special dividend in Q2 of our 2017 fiscal year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)